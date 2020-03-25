Health Department: People playing gaming machines in public "must stop immediately"

(WYMT) - The Kentucky River District Health Department sent a notice to businesses Wednesday concerning loitering.
They say that a number of people are spending extended periods of time inside these businesses playing gaming machines and that this "must stop immediately".
They say that the goal is for open businesses to get people in and out as quickly as possible and to limit contact.
They say that if they continue to receive complaints related to this they will be forced to close offending businesses to foot traffic.