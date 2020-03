The Lexington-Fayette County Health Department reported a new flu death Tuesday, the fifth in the area this flu season.

Officials say this victim was in their 70s and had other existing health conditions.

The department insists the best way to fight the illness is to get a flu shot. It offers flu shots at its Public Health Clinic on 650 Newtown Pike between 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday, Tuesday and Friday, and 9 a.m.-6 p.m. on Wednesday. The cost varies based on insurance.