Health Center finds creative way for families to see loved ones

As nursing homes, retirement centers and other health facilities across the Commonwealth have shut down as a result of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the Williamsburg Health and Rehabilitation Center has found a creative way to keep those living at the center in contact with their loved ones.

In a Facebook post from Monday, March 16th they had several of their seniors write down their messages on cards and pose for pictures to go up on Facebook.

In the post, they noted, "We miss our families and visitors, but we are doing okay."

You can view the photos in the Facebook post linked below.