'He will be missed': Crash victim's family thankful to spend last Christmas with loved one

Last week a man died after a single-vehicle crash in Pike County.

It happened on Widows Branch in the Phelps community.

Marty Blankenship was known as a hard-worker who loved his family.

"If everybody could work as hard as him, the world would be a lot better," recalled Marty's brother Thomas Blankenship.

Marty began working around the age of 13. He was known for fishing and recycling.

"That's all he's ever known. When he wasn't doing that, he was a coal miner," Thomas pointed out.

Marty always put his family first and worked to make an honest dollar anyway he could.

"It seemed like he was holding on until I told him his son, I said, "Stevie is up there alive Marty." I said, "he's laying up there." Two or three minutes he took his last breath so I think that's what he was waiting on," Thomas explained.

Thomas was driving behind Marty when he watched as his brother's truck began to swerve off the road.

"His son said the breaks went out," said Thomas.

Thomas said the truck began driving down a hill. When it did not make the curve, it hit the side of a cliff and caught fire.

"So by the time I got him out, drug him out of the driver's side window, his son had got out somehow," recalled Thomas.

The crash happened one day after Marty's 58th birthday. Thomas said this is proof tomorrow is never promised.

"From the time he started over the hill to the wreck, about 15 to 20 seconds to the most. So, you're not even promised the next second let alone the next day or minute," explained Thomas.

Now, family members cherish memories and photos.

"He loved his grandbabies," Thomas pointed out. "He will be missed. He is missed by a lot of people already."

Each Christmas, Thomas said, some family members are not able to make it home. However, last year, everyone showed up. Now, they are thankful to spend one last Christmas together.

The cause of the crash is not certain.

"He had a blockage and had a heart attack so possibly, that was the cause of the wreck," said Thomas.

Marty's son suffered from broken bones among other health complications. He is now out of ICU and in rehab.

Marty was the provider for his family. If you would like to donate to the family, you can do so through First National Bank in Williamson, W.Va. under the name Thomas Blankenship.