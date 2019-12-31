''He was the epitome of a hometown hero': Pike County first responder takes final ride

After 36 years of service to his community, James Earl Williams earned a reputation for his selflessness.

"He was the epitome of a hometown hero. He went above and beyond every day to help our community," said Belfry Fire Chief Nee Jackson.

Serving on the Belfry Volunteer Fire Department for 36 years and working as a deputy for the Pike County Sheriff's Office for 32 years, Williams spent the majority of his life working for the people of Pike County.

"He was like a gentle giant. He had.. just a teddy bear kind of guy. He had a really soft heart," Jackson said. "You know, he did everything that he could for the community. And that's the way we were raised in this fire service, was to take care of our community."

Williams started as a junior firefighter in his teenage years and has since used his time to serve the community and build a family that goes past bloodlines.

"One of the things that we've instilled in those guys is that family is what's important. We stick together. And James was a big part of that," said Assistant Fire Chief Mike Brown.

He said that family bond extends to Williams' sons and wife, who the department has also grown to love over the years.

"We want them to know we love them and we're always here for them. Night or day," Brown added.

Those who love him say his legacy is about the sacrifices he made and the example he provided.

"He was the best of the best. He was a great friend," Jackson said. "He was a hero. He was a hero to everybody."

According to Brown, some of the members of the fire department were on a trip to retrieve a rescue truck to add to the department's fleet when they received the news of Williams' death. He said the truck was a direct result of Williams' work.

Those who knew him said that dedication to his community will be greatly missed.

"It'll take multiple people to fill the shoes that he filled here at the fire department," Jackson said.