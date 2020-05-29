'He was just walking'; father of three remembered as the life of the party

Thursday morning Will Pollard, 27, was hit and killed when he was trying to cross a street in Richmond.

While Pollard had been living in Richmond for the past few years while going to school at Eastern Kentucky University, Pollard was a Perry County native.

The father of three had a laugh that was unforgettable, said his sister Santanna.

"His laugh was contagious he could make anything good, he didn't meet a stranger," said Santanna Pollard.

Friday morning Pollard was still thinking about the moment she was told her brother was hit and killed trying to simply cross a street.

Santanna Pollard fought back tears as she talked about her best friend since they were little.

Santanna remembered stories from when they were younger, like going through a car crash and Will calming her down once it was all over.

"There's so many, I don't know. We just had so much fun, we had so many as kids, I just don't know," said Pollard.

Will loved animals, he volunteered at local animal shelters.

One other memory Santanna recalled of Will was after he was baptized.

"He was just trying to spread the word about God you know that, like God loves us all and him and two of his buddies wrote on their chest like I love God, don't lose faith and they ran all over town, spreading the word, and it was really cool," said Santanna.

Will was often called Willy P, a nickname that so many used when talking to, or about him. Santanna says many have reached out and said how much they'll miss his personality and spirit.