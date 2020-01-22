'He was just a different kind of kind': Elkhorn City mourns death of 'local legend'

J.R. Frazier created a name for himself in Elkhorn City.

"J.R. was a local legend," said city councilman Cory Bailiff.

He did not become a legend through business or athletics, but through the way he encountered the world.

"He was just a different kind of kind," Bailiff said. "He would just talk to anybody and everybody. It’s like he didn’t know a stranger. Everybody was a friend to J.R.”

Bailiff said J.R. was involved in everything from supporting local sports teams to helping out in his church.

He said, for years J.R. would ride his electric scooter around town, dropping by businesses to offer any assistance he could provide.

Kailee Slone works at Elkhorn Drug, one of the spots J.R. would frequent on his trips around town.

"He was always thinking of everybody else. He was loving," said Slone. "He always was wanting to do something for somebody else."

She said his caring spirit and kindness, paired with his willingness to help out, made him one of a kind.

“Even when I was in high school, I remember J.R. running the clock, running around the gym," she said. "You would always see him. Anywhere you went, J.R. was always there.”

Those who knew him say he had been sick for some time, but it was rare to see him show it on his face. According to Slone, he was always the first to bring out a smile. She said the idea of him no longer being around is unreal.

"Elkhorn won’t be the same without J.R.," she said.

That sentiment carried through the streets Wednesday as people stopped by his old hang-outs to reminisce about the man he was.

“He is definitely going to be really missed because it’s like he’s made just such an impact on everybody in town," said Bailiff.

Those he touched said it will be a strange transition, but they are glad to have spent time knowing and loving him.

Funeral services are under the direction of Bailey Funeral Home in Elkhorn City.