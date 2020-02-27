"He just wanted to help"; Letcher County student offers test bonus points to classmate

An Eastern Kentucky student's act of kindness is going viral as it gives hope to those who hear of it.

Letcher County High School teacher Winston Lee posted a picture of what one of his honor students' wrote on his test results.

Above the circled number 94, you can read what the student wrote: "If you could, can you give my bonus points to whoever scores the lowest?"

Lee said he has never seen a student commit such a kind, loving act before.

"One of my guys, a straight A+ guy, offers up his five bonus points to someone in need. Anyone. Totally offering up what is rightfully his, his earning, to any peer that may have been struggling especially hard the day of the test," Lee wrote on Facebook.

Lee said the note gave him hope, and shared it so it would encourage others to be a little more like this young man.

"He didn't care if he considered them a friend, didn't care if they were cool, didn't matter to him what situation had caused them to score lower," Lee added. "He just wanted to help, be kind, commit a loving act."

The Facebook post was shared more than 64,000 times and liked more than 91,000 times within a week of posting it.

Lee said he honored the student's request, giving him a 94 instead of 99. The five bonus points went to a student who scored a 58, increasing her score to 63 and giving her a passing grade.