He Is Risen: A Community Easter Service on WYMT

In a time of social distancing, joining together for Easter is complicated. In response, WYMT is partnering with three churches; The Table (Louisa), Summit Community Church (Hazard) and The Creek (London) to provide an hour-long Easter Service.

"Yes, these times are unprecedented. The enemy is invisible and people are scared. But one thing I’ve learned is this when times are worst, our people are at their best. That’s what we mountain folk do," said WYMT VP/General Manager Neil Middleton.

Needless to say, families across the region need our help more than ever. Food banks struggle to meet demand so the churches along with WYMT have decided to team-up with God's Pantry Food Bank to launch a virtual food drive Easter Sunday.

"There is no time like the present to help those in need. We will get through this by working together and supporting one another," said Middleton.

God's Pantry projects a 35% to 50% increase in the need for people in the mountains during this time. We created this partnership in hopes that no child in our region goes hungry. The Food Drive itself is very easy. Just go to God's Pantry and click the amount you would like to donate.

The "He Is Risen" Easter special will first air as a sunrise service Sunday from 8 to 9 a.m. on WYMT & H&I. Then again from 9 to 10 a.m. on H&I. For those who miss the first two service, we will show it one last time from 12 to 1 p.m. on WYMT. The special will also be available on Facebook Live, WYMT.com and all other digital platforms.

