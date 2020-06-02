Hazy, hot and humid conditions return to the mountains

Our break from the heat was nice, but it's over now. Highs will take off in the next few days.

Today and Tonight

We may start the day with a few clouds, but they will drift out fairly quickly. Temperatures will start in the upper 50s to lower 60s and soar toward the mid to upper 80s this afternoon. Dew points will climb back into the 60s, so that muggy feeling will start to creep back in too. Winds out of the southwest will usher that warm air into the region.

Tonight, look for mostly clear skies and lows in the low to mid 60s, depending on where you are (valleys or ridges).

Extended Forecast

The sunshine and heat continues on Wednesday. I do think we add some more clouds into the mix that we haven't seen much of the last few days. Highs will still climb into the upper 80s for most. Clouds take over Wednesday night and scattered rain chances return.

We'll see a mix of sun and clouds along with scattered showers and storms from Thursday through Saturday. Highs will stay in the mid 80s throughout that period.

The sunshine and drier conditions return by the end of the weekend and linger into next week. We could see our first 90 degree day of the year sometime soon. Stay tuned!

