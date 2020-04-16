Hazard/Perry County Walmart employee tested positive for COVID-19

The Kentucky River District Health Department confirmed the second positive COVID-19 case for Knott County.

The patient was a 41-year-old man from Knott County who worked at the Hazard/Perry County Walmart.

If you visited the Walmart located in Hazard/Perry County between March 14th, 2020 - and April 9th, 2020, you may have been exposed and are asked to monitor your symptoms closely.

The Health Department is currently looking for individuals who may have come in close contact with this patient.

"We are continuing to see new cases of COVID-19 spread throughout our district. The health department staff is working to monitor these cases and notifying anyone that has been exposed," said Scott Lockard, Ky River District Health Department Public Health Director. He added, "Social distancing, hand washing, and staying at home, except for life-sustaining resources, remain our best protection."

The state hotline 1.800.722.5725 is available for any Kentuckian who as questions.