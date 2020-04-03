Hazard small business owners informed of financial relief options

As businesses shut down across the nation due to COVID-19, officials in Perry County are trying to keep small business owners informed on how they can stay afloat.

On Friday, some of Hazard's officials went live on Facebook telling them about some options for financial relief.

"A lot being shared on social media right now and just trying to vet a lot of those programs and give the best information for our existing industry based here in hazard and Perry county," said Zach Lawrence, director of economic development for the Hazard Perry County Economic Development Alliance.

Many funding options are available. One option is the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP).

"It's challenging to keep up with some of that and that's one of our biggest priorities right now is trying to keep people informed," said Lawrence.

The PPP gives up to $10 million in loans which can be 100 percent forgiven.

"The goal of these at the end of the day is keep you in business keep your doors open keep your payroll. We want these workers working, we want people to have jobs to come back to afterwards," said Lawrence.

Another option is the Economic Injury Disaster Loan Program. This gives businesses up to two million dollars in loans and thousands in grants.

"Keeping the existing industry base, the jobs we have right now that's the top priority for me," said Lawrence.

The live video is posted on the City of Hazard's Facebook page. Click here to see the video. There are PowerPoint slides as well with information and resources.