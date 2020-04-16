Hazard native comes home to help with damage assessment from strong storms

With the number of damage assessments rising in the commonwealth from heavy winds Sunday, more help is needed. One Hazard native came home, traveling more than 100 miles, to do just that.

Dwayne Davidson, Co-owner of A-OK Roofing and Exterior, has been in the inspection business for almost a decade. Originally from Hazard, he runs the company business in Lexington.

"Your home is the most important asset you have so you want to protect it," said Davidson.

Helping homeowners through the claims process is a bigger help than most know. "We contact the adjusters and insurance companies directly to help those already dealing with this stressful time." Making the process easier.

First, they identify noticeable damage such as missing or lifting shingles and measuring the roof.

"Maybe you do not have a leak now, but it could start leaking in a few days, " he said.

Offering completely free inspections and estimates, " We just want to be here to help ease the burden."

Davidson says estimates from this storm are higher than normal.

"Around $13,000- $14,000."

"You do not see storm damage like this very often," said Matthew Crawford, also co-owner of A-OK Roofing and Exterior. "Where we are kind of in the mountains which kind of cuts down on the straight-line winds."

Crawford is excited to be apart of a business that can help his hometown, without adding more stress.

"We did not ask for the damage to your house, so we do everything in our power to help you, to protect you, the homeowner."

Both Davidson and Crawford stress the importance of verifying the business you chose to do your roof repair before agreeing to repairs.