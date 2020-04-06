Hazard native and Lexington doctor finds unusual ways to help stop spread of COVID-19

In the fight against COVID-19, doctors are getting creative to stop the virus from spreading. Hazard native and Lexington doctor, Dr. Daniel Mongiardo, explains how using equipment originally designed for food preparation facilities can help.

The fight against COVID-19 has led to a lot of new research and in some cases new applications for existing technology.

"Doctors have been searching for whatever could help. We are throwing everything, the kitchen sink, at the COVID-19 virus trying to see what works," said Dr. Daniel Mongiardo.

"In the food prep industry, which is the safest industry in the world as far as food preparation, the United States has. They can decontaminate facilities to kill listeria, bacteria, viruses."

Dr. Mongiardo believes that can help in the fight against COVID-19 by flooding areas with particles that can destroy viruses.

"This creates all these billions of ionized particles, which then lands on surfaces, under surfaces and it completely decontaminates on a continuing basis. Instead of deep cleaning like we have been doing with Clorox, this is ongoing," he said.

Dr. Mongiardo says another benefit to those systems is they would also help reduce the spread of the flu, strep and the common cold.

"I can tell you the day school starts because of the increase in strep and this will kill strep in an ongoing basis."

He wants to see the devices in groceries, schools and factories. They can be installed into AC units or be freestanding.

"We are looking everywhere to find solutions to this very difficult problem and I believe this is a piece of the solution. To help reduce the spread."

