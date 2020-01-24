Hazard named 'Most Caring City' in Kentucky

Insurify named Hazard the "Most Caring City" in Kentucky.

Hazard has the highest share of individuals working in selfless fields statewide such as social work, healthcare, counseling, firefighting and teaching.

This data was collected from 2 million auto insurance applications which included questions regarding occupation and place of residence.

The CEO of Insurify congratulated the people of Hazard for a job well done.

“We at Insurify would like to congratulate the residents of these communities who work day in and day out to better the lives of their fellow citizens,” said Snejina Zacharia, CEO of Insurify. “Their dedication to safety, health, and education define what it means to be a caring neighbor.”

