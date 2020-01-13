Hazard job fair provides some hope for laid-off miners

A job fair at the Kentucky Career Center Jobsight in Hazard is providing some hope to laid-off coal miners.

Donald Napier is a laid-off miner who worked in the engineering department at Perry County Coal. He came to the job fair looking for a fresh start.

"I have a lot of qualifications and I worked at that company since 1982 full-time bought and sold so many times it felt kind of funny but this last time they finally let me go," said Napier. "I have applied for the reclamation job down here and I'm hoping that I can get it. If not I don't know what I'll do."

Trish Adams, EKCEP Industry Liaison, says there are many opportunities to connect laid-off miners to.

“We are the match.com for the workforce and that’s one of the reasons we are having this event here is to connect them to those important training opportunities and or job opportunities," said Adams. “East Kentucky advanced manufacturing is very popular and the wages are comparable to a coal mining wage. Also, we have Galen College of Nursing here as well as Hazard Community and Technical College and they are featuring the lineman training."

All in hopes of helping those find the light at the end of the tunnel.

“There is hope. There are opportunities and we want to make sure we are connecting with them and we want them to contact us direct," said Adams.

If you did not get the opportunity to go to the job fair today you can go to EKCEP.org to find the nearest Kentucky Career Center to you.