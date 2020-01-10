Hazard downtown revitalizing efforts seeing success with new business opening

It has been a work in progress but Hazard's downtown revitalizing efforts are seeing some success.

Bailey Richards, Hazard's downtown coordinator, says they started at the drawing board.

"I mean it's definitely slow and steady for sure. But in this building alone we have two businesses that are coming in here," said Richards. "Right now we have huge spaces and small businesses wanting to open. So how do we kind of match those two."

Richards says now they are at a point to help those interested in taking part in their efforts by offering incentives.

"Initially it was kind of just a matchmaking. These are the spaces that are available and this is what someone is interested in doing," said Richards. "Basically it's going to be able to offer monetary assistance to businesses wanting to locate downtown or people willing to buy buildings to make them ready for businesses to locate."

A new bookstore 'Read Spotted Newt' is opening downtown. It is one business that received some of that support.

"Then offering help in that so for this business, in particular, I helped out with doing the logo. "

All with the goal of making the area a better place to live and work.

"If you have a business idea and you're interested in trying to locate downtown we want to be able to help you. We want to be able to work with you," said Richards.

You can contact Richards with any questions or ideas at bailey.richards@hazardky.gov or through the City of Hazard social media accounts.

