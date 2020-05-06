Hazard dentist office gears up to open their doors

With Governor Andy Beshear's first phase to reopen the state of Kentucky, which includes dentist offices. One practice in Hazard is gearing up to open next week.

Samantha Napier Dentistry is hoping to open its doors on May 11th. With a high number volume of calls, patients are eager to make an appointment.

"On Monday within three hours we had 67 calls, on Tuesday we had 97 in about three and a half hours," said Shelly Boggs the office manager.

When patients do come for their appointment they can expect some changes. Where she normally would see up to 60 patients a day, and that number will decrease to around 25.

"The screen-in process has to come into play," said Samantha Napier, DMD, owner of Samantha Napier Dentistry.

Dentistry is at the top of the danger zone for transmitting COVID-19. Napier's first priority is keeping her staff safe so they can treat their patients with confidence.

"These people, my staff, my employees are like a family to me," she said. " We will wear gowns, certain special types of masks for the ones in the back who will actually be doing the treatment."

And new regulations in place, "they have to wait in the car, we have to go get them, they have to call when they get here. So that is going to be a lot different," said Napier.

Getting the proper protective equipment was a struggle.

"When we shut down they wanted us to donate our masks and some of our cleaning supplies which I did," Napier said.

Placing orders constantly. The wait time? Two to three weeks.

"I have to make sure they are comfortable, you know, and that they feel safe."

Napier says in her more than two decades in this business she never expected to have to do this, but she is grateful to get back to work and serve the community.