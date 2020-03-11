Hazard clinic creates 'screening center' in separate area for viral patients

Amid COVID-19 concerns at hospitals and clinics, Primary Care Centers in Hazard created an area isolated from their main clinic in attempts to keep patients and staff safe.

The area on the far end of the building is marked a "virus screening center" for people who have a fever of 100.4 degrees, a cough and shortness of breath. Those symptoms are linked to multiple respiratory viruses.

Officials say the area has staff suited up so they are not a risk to other patients.

There's an area where staff can shower and wash clothes before returning home.

"Those staff have on the proper protective equipment to prevent them from contracting a virus and also spreading it to another patient if they were to contract a virus. Makes it much easier to contain viral spread," said Christie Herald, a nurse practitioner.

They do have some COVID-19 tests and will use them on people who meet the criteria for testing.

If someone does get tested, they will be asked to do a voluntary home quarantine while awaiting results.