Hazard church brings Easter to their youth while practicing social distancing

Chavies First Church of God usually has a large Easter egg hunt every year. But this year, because of COVID-19, the church was unable to do so.

"It's been difficult," the pastor of the church, Brian Bridges said.

However, that did not stop church members from bringing Easter festivities to the children.

"We packed treat bags for all the kids at our church," Bridges said.

Members, along with the Easter bunny, delivered the treat bags right to the homes of their younger members.

"People were just texting saying 'you have no idea how much that means,'" Bridges said.

The church was aiming to show some hope and normalcy during this difficult time.

"We're thankful for these opportunities. They may be different, but the lord is opening doors that we never dreamed of," Bridges said.

Bridges used Easter Sunday as a metaphor, saying that everyone needs a light during a dark time, just like when Jesus rose from the dead on Easter.

