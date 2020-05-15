Boyd CAT in Hazard, formerly Whayne Supply, closes

The Hazard branch of Whayne Supply, now known as Boyd CAT, will close.

Employees received an email Friday from Boyd Company CEO Monty Boyd.

He said the company's first-quarter sales were 20 percent below budget and their mining parts sales declined almost 70 percent in the last 11 months.

Pikeville and Corbin branches will provide parts and service to Hazard’s remaining customers.

The company announced there will be reduced hourly work schedules and have mandatory furlough days for salary and sales positions beginning May 25.

We are told 26 people in Hazard were laid off and more than 150 company-wide.