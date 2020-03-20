Hazard Police Department receives "Thin Blue Line" ring as a gift

The Hazard Police Department received "Thin Blue Line" rings as a gift on Friday.

Barnard's Fine Jewelry donated a box of rings to the officers.

"We have always been a community-oriented type agency as far as being involved with our businesses, our schools, or whatever it might be. So that's just another way, I think, that it was above and beyond what they did for us to donate these to us and you know it's much appreciated," said Police Chief Minor Allen.

Barnard's Fine Jewelry donated enough rings for every officer.