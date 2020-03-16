Hazard Pavilion closing? Why members and workers hope not

The Hazard Pavilion is more than just a place for activities.

"I love my job," said Lifeguard Sarah Campbell.

It’s a way for members to escape.

"I use to have severe anxiety and a doctor told me exercising would help and it has," said Runner Jimmy Combs.

While COVID-19 caused cancellations and people to stay inside, some plans have stayed the same.

"We take a risk no matter what we do whether it’s at a gym working out with the way it is," said Combs.

That does not mean the Pavilion and its members are not taking precautions.

"In between each work out I will wash my hands you know I practice good hygiene my self," Combs continued.

Monday the City of Hazard met with the Pavilion to discuss operations and decided to keep it open.

"We are right now but it is a day to day thing because we have to go with the rules and regulations that come down," said Kim Haynes.

Later Monday, Governor Andy Beshear implied that gyms could shut down Tuesday.

"I mean I won’t get a paycheck so it will limit my stuff I can do," said Campbell.