Hazard Memorial Gym first to be inducted into hall of fame 'Glory Road' project

The Kentucky High School Basketball Hall of Fame (KHSBHF) is recognizing gymnasiums across the state in their new Glory Road project.

Memorial Gymnasium in Hazard was the first to be honored.

The Glory Road project is honoring gyms that have historical significance in the development of Kentucky high school basketball.

Memorial Gym has had a rich 70 year history. More varsity high school basketball games have been played in Memorial Gym that any other in the state of Kentucky.

"Just think with me all the coaches, players, teams, that have been on this gym on this original floor. If that does't make the hair on your arms stand up I don't know what will. Give yourself a cheer. Give the gym a cheer," said KHSBHF Executive Director Greg Purpus.

Every school in Perry County called Memorial Gym their home at one point. From 1950 until 1990 the gym was shared with M.C. Napier High School, Dilce Combs High School, Buckhorn High School, and Hazard High School.

"I played from 1976 till 1980. We practiced everyday. We played every day," said Hazard Mayor Happy Mobelini. "This is the best gym in the state of Kentucky. There's no comparison. This is the best place to watch a basketball game than any gym in the state of Kentucky."

The first game played in Memorial Gym was in 1951. Nearly 1,000 people attended the opening ceremony 70 years ago.

On Friday night, local officials, school board members and members of the KHSBHF cut a ribbon to dedicate the gym.