Hazard Independent Schools offer free breakfast and lunch for all students

Hazard Independent Schools is offering free breakfast and lunch to all students while schools are closed due to the coronavirus.

All children are eligible and there are no income-based restrictions for this program.

Both breakfast and lunch can be picked up during the same time from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Breakfast for the following day can also be picked up during this time. If parents come to pick up a meal they must be taken to go, through a drive-thru or walk-up service under federal guidelines.

Hazard Independent Schools will have three school sites open Monday through Friday. You can pull up and someone will bring a meal to you.

Those sites include:

- Hazard High School

- Roy G Eversole Elementary School

- Hazard Middle School

Meals will also be delivered by Hazard Independent School buses to the following five mobile sites from 10 a.m. - 1 p.m:

- Gorman Hollow/Whispering Pines Apartments

911 Gorman Hollow Road, Hazard, Ky 41701

- Liberty Street, Hazard, Ky 41701

- Walkertown Housing Projects, Highland Avenue, Hazard, Ky 41701

- Hazard Pavilion Deaton Street, Hazard, Ky 41701

- Lothair Park, Hazard, Ky 41701

If you have any questions, you can contact Rachel Miller, Food Service Director, 606-436-0498 or 1-800-592-7981, as well as the central office at 606-436-3911.