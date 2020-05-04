Hazard High School honors 2020 class with senior billboards

Many in the class of 2020, whether it be for high school or college, will remember this year. Sadly, most of it will be for unfortunate reasons like missing out on prom and not having a normal graduation.

However, many schools across Kentucky have found unique ways to honor their seniors.

Usually when you drive into Hazard, you'll see billboards with an array of businesses. Now, you will see the faces of every graduating senior in the Hazard High School 2020 class.

"You know just doing stuff like that makes us feel like they really care," Logan Hall said.

Hall's face is among the many on the billboards. Both signs sit along the main entryways into downtown Hazard.

In working with Perry Promise, a neighborhood promise grant with Berea College, the billboards show the photo of each senior.

"It’s pretty cool because you know we missed out on a lot and a lot of people won’t get to see us graduate so it’s cool for us and cool for the people that wanted to come and couldn’t see that," Hall added.

Besides the billboards, the school is still working to have a graduation. It will be different than a normal graduation.

"We’re not gonna let these kids go silently into the night. I mean it’s our job to make them have as rich of a graduation as we possibly can legally by law and we're doing that," said Principal Happy Mobelini. "We've always done the baccalaureate and we've always done the honors night, the only thing that we can't do is the prom."

Graduation will follow social distancing guidelines, Mobelini added. Approved by the health department, a student at nine of their family members will watch as the senior walk across the stage. Graduation will be spread out over the course of a full day.

"It’s a little different but we take what we can get and do what we can so it’s all cool with us," Hall added.

"I hope this never happens again to a senior class," Mobelini said.

Perry Promise is also working with Buckhorn and Perry Central to supply banners honoring their students as well.