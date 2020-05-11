Hazard Community and Technical College prepares to host in-person classes

With the end of the college academic year, some students are eager to take summer classes, finish lab hours or just know what their fall semester will look like.

While some students have a difficult time adjusting to remote learning, "That is one thing that H-C-T-C does well already," said Jennifer Lindon, President and CEO of Hazard Community and Technical College.

The next phase, is to transition student services to remote, such as an online orientation. "All of our staff currently working from home and they can be reached at any of the same phone numbers that students are normally used to calling them on," said Lindon. Giving students a since of normalcy during these unprecedented times.

Starting June 1st, summer classes will begin. Some of those will be offered as in-person classes. While those who did not complete their lab hours from last semester will have that opportunity to do so.

"And even if it means coming back a little earlier in the fall for the students, a little earlier than August 17-th we will do that," said Lindon. Committed to giving students hands on learning in areas offered at HCTC that a normal community college may not, such as heavy equipment, along with nursing, lineman and CDL training.

Also, changing the structure of classes, prepared, just in case.

"Trying to front load some of our lab classes and lab hours and trying to get that some of that done up front just in case we have another round of COVID-19 hit."

Students can now sign up for aide through the C.A.R.E.S Act, "The dollars are for students who have experienced some sort of difficulties because of COVID-19." Including and not limited to transportation, child care, technology such as purchasing a laptop to work remotely and even food insecurities.

"We will be looking at applications on a first come first serve basis. But everything will be taken into accountant individually," said Lindon.

Beginning a new academic year, "We will have hands on lab activities, we will have clinicals everything will be just as usual for fall. Of course we will do that with safe guidelines."

As a way to get back to normalcy.

To sign up for aide through HCTC and the C.A.R.E.S Act you can visit Hazard Community and Technical College website and scroll to the bottom of the page.