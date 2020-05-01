Hazard Community and Technical College gives students free bags of food

Hazard Community and Technical College (HCTC) gave students free bags of food on Friday.

The bags provided hope and essentials for basic needs.

"Dr. Lindon sent a message out to all the HCTC students said hey folks let us know if you'd like to come by and pick up a bag of food," said Academic Dean Dr. Deronda Mobelini.

This was an initiative brainstormed as a team and a campus community that came together to help their students.

"We're a community college, Hazard Community and Technical College, and we serve multiple counties but that's just very impressive to know that our community has our back," explained Mobelini. "Other community members were dropping additional items off this morning so it's been a true collaboration."

Students pushing trough the tough spring semester.

"A little bit of comfort, a way to ease the stress a little bit for our students the stories we're hearing," said Mobelini.

Final exams are around the corner.

"That is just an additional layer of stress so we're just trying to help them get through this semester successfully," said Mobelini.

The bags of food were given out at the Lees College Campus in Jackson and the Technical Campus in Hazard.