Hazard City Hall closes lobby amid COVID-19 pandemic

The City of Hazard announced that the lobby of the City Hall building would be closed as of Tuesday at 4 p.m. amid concerns over COVID-19 and calls for people to practice social distancing.

In the statement on the city's official Facebook page, they said that bills could be paid on the city's website, mailed in, at the drive-in windows at Peoples Bank, 1st Trust Bank, or Community Trust Bank, or made over the phone.

Anyone with concerns is encouraged to call the city at (606) 436-3171.