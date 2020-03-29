Hazard ARH and other community members light up the night to support those fighting COVID-19

Hazard ARH and other community members came together Sunday to light up the night to support the doctors, nurses and patients who are battling the coronavirus. Community members were asked to stay in their cars and turn on their headlights and flashers.

"It just gives them confidence it boosts their confidence cause we all know how smart they are and they take care of this community every day," said Tonya McCown, Chief Nursing Officer at Hazard ARH.

Local pastors helped put on the event.

"We really just wanted them to know that there's a community that sees them, loves them and appreciates them," said Pastor Ben Fugate from Journey Christian Church.

Lily Barnett's daughter is an X-ray tech at Hazard ARH. Barnett said she joined tonight to support her daughter.

"It shows her that we love her and we know she is dedicated to her profession and we want her and all of her coworkers to know that we love them we support them and we are praying for them," said Barnett.

Barnett also came out to support the other healthcare workers.

There was no hesitation none and we are proud of her and all of her coworkers and we want them to know that we support them because they're doing a very important job," said Barnett.

The theme of the night was one of love and support.

"Just a little bit of support goes a long way just knowing your community is behind you and loves you and says hey you might in here doing the job personality but you're here in spirit," said Barnett.

As of Sunday, there are 439 cases of COVID-19 in Kentucky.