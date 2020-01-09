'Have you ever wanted to produce your own song?' : Buckhorn High School adds state of the art recording studio.

Have you ever wanted to write, record and produce your own music?

Well, now students at Buckhorn High School can. A dual credit program partnership with Hazard Community and Technical College and the Kentucky School of Bluegrass and Traditional Music is making that possible.

Thursday afternoon a ribbon-cutting ceremony was held for the 'Buckhorn Mountain Heritage Studio', a state of the art recording studio.

"We're growing out beyond the region through online teaching, its the way of the future. So we found a way to do that locally and online it's somewhat of a special, unique situation to benefit globally and locally," said Scott Napier, Assistant Professor at the Kentucky School of Bluegrass and Traditional Music.

This partnership allows students to not only produce their own music but bring in the community as well. "We invite people in from our community, they can record, do podcasting, tell stories about our heritage and really connect with our community," said Annabelle Abner, a Junior at Buckhorn High School.

Abner has already taken Recording 1 and 2. "I'm taking the third class now and then next year I'll graduate with a certificate and I'll be able to record people as a profession."

Something she had never thought of before.

"Crazy. If I go back even a few years ago I'd never imagine the opportunities that we've had."

Now she is able to get a job in the field of Audio Production directly after she graduates from high school.

Dean Osborne, Director of the KSBTM, says Eastern Kentucky is not only their top priority but making sure students have opportunities that others may not.

"And have given every opportunity to students that may in other parts of the country be able to come by these opportunities easier is very gratifying."

When WYMT asked Osborne why it was important to have state of the art equipment, his answer resonated with the thought that our children in the commonwealth deserve the best just like anywhere else.

"There's things out in the world you can download and work with but a lot of times they are not to the same level that we teach. We use industry-standard software."

Making sure they are ready for the workforce without feeling behind.

Once students have the online audio recording certificate it will fast track the opportunity to receive training in audio engineering and music production.