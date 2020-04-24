Harold Reid, Statler Brothers bass singer, dies at 80

Harold Reid, who sang bass for the Grammy-winning country group the Statler Brothers, has died after a long battle with kidney failure.

He was 80. Debo Reid says his uncle died Friday in his hometown of Staunton, Virginia.

Harold Reid was a member of the Country Music Hall of Fame and the Gospel Music Hall of Fame. He was also a comedian.

The Statler Brothers frequently sang backup for country icon Johnny Cash. Some of their biggest hits included 1965's “Flowers on the Wall” and 1970's “Bed of Rose’s.”

