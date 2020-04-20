'I gotta do something': Harlan teen organizes 85th birthday parade for local mentor, icon

In Harlan County, one man turned 85 years old Monday, but he did not spend it cooped up alone inside. Many of the people he has inspired in his nearly half a directing the Harlan Boys Choir came out to wish him a happy birthday, all while social distancing.

People and cars packed the back parking lot of Harlan Independent Monday afternoon. It's not the usual sight ever since the school stopped holding in-person classes.

"You know, 85 is a big milestone for a age, you know? And so I was like... I gotta do something for him. He’s done stuff for me," said Harlan Independent Senior Jeremiah Mills.

Mills is talking about Mr. David Davies, a man who spent nearly 50 years as the Harlan Boys Choir's director.

"Well it’s not just me he’s important to, it’s our whole community," he added.

Mr. Davies has become like a grandfather to Jeremiah after Jeremiah lost his own father.

Jeremiah organized the meeting in the parking lot Monday, as they planned the parade around Mr. Davies' house.

"I said I was making sure you’re not gonna be out too long, with all this going on, I don’t want you partying too hard on your birthday, he should be home so," he joked. "His reaction, he’s gonna be standing at the door, cause he stands there and wears his glasses down on his nose and I said he’s gonna be holding the door looking out smiling.. like that smile he always has."

His reaction was just that.

At a home on the corner of Magnolia Street and North Cumberland Avenue, the sound of sirens began to blare shortly after 5 p.m. Monday.

"A complete and total surprise," Mr. Davies exclaimed.

For several minutes Mr. Davies watched as dozens of cars circled his house, some fitted with signs and balloons, all wishing him a happy birthday.

He admits the last couple of months have been difficult. He is very much a people person and likes social interaction, but during our interview, he added that people always find a way to overcome.

"Yeah, nothing like this. There’s no book you can go buy," Mr. Davies added.

Jeremiah and his friends say they are thankful for everyone who came out to wish Mr. Davies a happy birthday.