Harlan restaurant owner stays home making masks instead of opening back up

Harlan restaurant owner Joyce Cheng sits at her kitchen table every day during the pandemic.

"I make sure I sleep six hours the rest of the time but six hours I’m right here," said Cheng.

Shes's not perfecting more meals or continuing to prepare food for Panda Garden, instead she is making masks.

"People need me," said Cheng. "This is more important than go to restaurant and make money.￼ This is very important because less people get infected and more people protected."

As Kentucky and many other states plan to reopen, the demand for protection continues to increase.

"When they mandatory everybody had to wear May 11th, I had 200 people ask for masks in one night. 200 masks," Cheng said from behind her second sowing machine.

While Cheng is selling her masks for 10 dollars, she has also donated money. Out of the money she makes, half of it goes back into materials while the other half is donated to With Love From Harlan.

"So they are able to buy more food," said Cheng. "They serve the hungry because we have a lot people with no jobs."

Cheng started the original activity after talking to a friend.

"When my friends asked me where’s the mask I say I could try it."

As time went along, more learned what Cheng was doing and the requests came in.

"Well, my original goal is 1,000. I pass my thousand two weeks ago," said Cheng.

Now a new target as the demand still remains.

"I just got so many people still requesting a need it. So I decided to go for 2020."

Cheng can knock out a mask in about 20 minutes, but when she and her niece started it was a different story.

"I never learn how to sow," said Cheng.

The two taught themselves how to create masks by watching Youtube. The first few masks took about two hours.

Cheng is currently at 1,800 masks. While her goal is 2,020, she says as long as there is still a huge need she will continue to help.