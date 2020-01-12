Harlan police officer talks woman down from jumping off bridge

Officials from the Harlan Police Department said on Friday they received a call from Kentucky State Police Post 10 about a woman on the bridge by the Pump Station on U.S. 421.

While taking the call, police said, two people came into the police station asking for an officer to check on the woman because they were concerned for her well-being.

When an officer arrived, she was on the backside of the railing facing the river. The officer said she was upset.

After talking to her, the officer was able to get her to agree to come back across the railing and go to the hospital for treatment.