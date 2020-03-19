Harlan County man arrested on burglary charges

A Lynch man was arrested Monday on charges of burglary and unlawful taking of more than $10,000.

Officers were sent to KCEOC in Verda after receiving a burglary complaint.

Later that day, deputies located 29-year-old John Macky in the Verda area.

Macky reportedly ran away from officers and a short time later was caught and placed under arrest.

Macky was found to have methamphetamine and other drug paraphernalia on him, police said.

Macky also had warrants out for him for a burglary at the Evarts Dollar General and a burglary investigation at the Evarts Save-A-Lot.

Macky is now in the Harlan County Detention Center with a $30,000 cash bond.