Harlan Independent Schools hold parade for students and families

School staff and teachers from Harlan Independent Schools held a parade for students and their families on Friday. Staff and teachers lined up their cars outside of Harlan Elementary School.

"These kids have worked hard these past two weeks, and NTI and homeschooling, and so we thought what better way to try to wave at them because they miss us and we miss them," said Harlan Elementary School science teacher Erin Alred.

Alred was joined by her son Andrew Alred, who is a kindergarten student. He is out of school due to the coronavirus and hoped to see his friends and teachers.

"Yeah, I miss them," explained Alred. "Mrs. Nelson's my reading class, Mrs. Lemar's my math class, I want to say hi to Mrs. Morrison too," said Alred.

We met second-grader Zion Hardaway, who was watching the parade. She was excited to see her teachers.

"My math teacher Mrs. Doss and Mrs. Ledford that I used to be in her class for science," said Hardaway.

Superintendent Charles Morton hoped the parade would spread cheer throughout the community.

"Things are gonna happen but we certainly have the power to overcome obstacles. We're not gonna let this break us you know we'll move forward in a real positive way," said Morton.

Schools will return to session on April 20.