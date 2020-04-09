Harlan Independent Schools delivers meals to students

Harlan Independent Schools delivered meals to students on Thursday. The delivery included breakfast and lunch.

"We're a small school district but if you look in terms of percentages we have fed as many as 70 to 80 percent of our students on some of these days," said Harlan Independent Schools Superintendent Charles Morton.

These meals are essential for students.

"We've got a high percentage of kids that are identified as food insecure in our area, and so it's really important that we're able to provide that consistent staple of food and nutrition for them," said Morton.

The deliveries go beyond just giving students a meal.

"We've tried to make it real clear to our folks that are talking to our students that we want to at least be a resource, a starting point for other needs," said Morton.

The Harlan Independent School staff provided more than a meal but a connection with the students.

"The other thing that has been wonderful, we have tried to do a really good job of staying on top of communication with kids," explained Morton. "It's humbling, you know, for a lot of folks to be apart of that," said Morton.

The school district can deliver more than 400 meals a day.