Harlan County schools give more than 7,200 meals each day, amid school closures

Harlan County Schools staff have gone out each morning delivering breakfast and lunches every day since closures due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The drop-offs not only allow the bus drivers to see the students, but many teachers, custodians, aides, and several others continually volunteer each day just to see the kids.

"Right now it's an overwhelming response from our staff. They love going to see their kids. They weren't ready to happen. Normally in summer, there's that separation. But, the teachers are prepared for that. This hit us in basically one day's notice, we were going to shut," said Brent Roark, Harlan County Schools Superintendent. "They grow attached to them and they want to see them. And, I've got just a ton of staff that love going out and seeing their kids each day. And, just, getting to speak to them and it's just a bonus getting to take them something to eat."

Some of those lunch boxes going out each day are called "lucky boxes," and have bonus points for assignments or cakes inside.