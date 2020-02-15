Harlan County receives donations more than 100 miles from home

Even though Harlan county is about 150 miles from Heritage Baptist Church in Lexington, distance was not a factor when it came to helping out.

"We love these people," Leslie Bledsoe, President of With Love From Harlan, said. "It means so much to us that they want to show love and support to us and others and it's just an amazing outpouring of love."

That love was shown through several donations Heritage Baptist Church collected with non-profit, With Love From Harlan. Sister station WKYT reports the donation will help flood victims in Harlan County, Barbourville, and Middlesboro.

"There's quite a few families in Harlan County that have lost everything. The trailers were up to the roofs in water," Bledsoe said. "None of that stuff is going to be salvageable. We went the day before yesterday inside of one of the trailers and just the smell would knock you down."

Dozens upon dozens of bottles of bleach and vinegar were collected to help with the problem. Many of the donations were not donated by the church and the community alone, but by one special middle school group.

"Our sixth grade math class, their project was a business fair. So they had to do an investment letter and request assistance from their parents. they had to make an item," Kristina King, a Middle and High School Math Teacher at Summit Christian Academy, said. "As a class they decided that the proceeds should be used to make a charitable contribution and they chose to support the Heritage Baptist Church and trying to get items together for the Harlan County flood victims."

An example of how Kentucky communities strive to take care of one another.