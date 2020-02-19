Harlan County man sentenced to 16.5 years for armed meth trafficking

Dylan Brewer, 23, of Harlan County, was sentenced Wednesday to 16.5 years in federal prison by United States District Judge Robert Wier for possession for trying to distribute more than 500 grams of meth and possession of a firearm.

According to the plea agreement, police stopped Brewer’s vehicle in Bell County on July 13, 2019, and found nearly two kilograms of meth and a loaded gun hidden in a speaker box in the back seat.

During the investigation, they learned that Brewer was getting meth in Georgia and traveling to Harlan County to sell it in the area.

“Methamphetamine trafficking goes hand in hand with violent crime,” said Robert M. Duncan, Jr., United States Attorney for the Eastern District of Kentucky. “Our Office is committed to holding accountable drug dealers who distribute this poison, particularly those who do so while unlawfully possessing a firearm. This prosecution should serve as a stern warning for those who peddle dangerous drugs into Eastern Kentucky- when you are convicted you will serve significant prison time for your crime.”

The investigation was conducted by the U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency, Kentucky State Police and the Pineville Police as well as the Bell and Knox County Sheriff’s Departments.