Harlan County man accused of trafficking cocaine and heroin

CAWOOD, Ky. (WYMT) - A man is behind bars after investigators charged him in a months-long drug investigation.

Appalachia Narcotics Investigations arrested 50-year-old Bethel Stewart, Jr. of Cawood on Thursday.

After several months of investigation into the trafficking of cocaine, heroin and other illegal narcotics, authorities got a warrant for Stewart's arrest.

Stewart is charged with four counts of trafficking cocaine and heroin, trafficking drugs within 1,000 feet of a school and other felony offenses. More charges may be added later.

ANI received help from the Harlan County Sheriff's Office, the Bell County Sheriff's Office K9 and Kentucky State Police.

 
