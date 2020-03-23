Harlan County church heavily damaged in overnight fire

Harlan Fire Department responded to a fire at the Believers Tabernacle Church in the Fairview area of Harlan Sunday night.

Officials with the department tell us they received a call about the church being on fire shortly after 9 p.m. Sunday night. They also said that when crews arrived they could see flames coming through the roof of the church.

We are told no one was injured, but that the building is heavily damaged.

Officials do not know what caused the fire at this time, but the fire marshal does plan to investigate the incident.

This is a developing story.