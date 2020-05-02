Man from Harlan County still missing, foul play suspected

The Cumberland Police Department needs your help finding a missing person.

Wilmer Perez of Cumberland Kentucky was last seen by his brother on April 1st, 2020 around 10:30 p.m.

His brother saw Perez leave work and walking from Sazon Mexican Restaurant to his house on Cumberland Avenue.

Perez is a Hispanic male, 5’4, and 140 pounds. He was last seen wearing a white or red t-shirt and black pants.

The department suspects foul play at this time in the investigation.

Please contact Cumberland Police Department at (606)-589-2105 is you have any information.