Man from Harlan County still missing, foul play suspected

HARLAN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Cumberland Police Department needs your help finding a missing person.
Wilmer Perez of Cumberland Kentucky was last seen by his brother on April 1st, 2020 around 10:30 p.m.
His brother saw Perez leave work and walking from Sazon Mexican Restaurant to his house on Cumberland Avenue.
Perez is a Hispanic male, 5’4, and 140 pounds. He was last seen wearing a white or red t-shirt and black pants.
The department suspects foul play at this time in the investigation.
Please contact Cumberland Police Department at (606)-589-2105 is you have any information.