Harlan County "Way of the Cross" event turns virtual

The coronavirus pandemic was no match for people in Harlan County, they decided to continue through the annual "Way of the Cross" walk.

"This is an event that my mother and another lady from our church started many years ago. My mother has since passed away, but it is a tradition that my brother, sister, and I have decided to continue every year," said Donell Busroe, who organized the event.

The walk, an annual event for more than 25 years, usually includes readers from several churches walking around town, with people lining the streets to hear the story of Good Friday.

Of course this year with COVID-19, that was impossible to do. That is why they decided to space out readers to one spot as they took a virtual Facebook Live walk to each of the 14 reading stations.

"This year with the COVID-19, we thought it more important than ever for people to remember on Good Friday," said Busroe. "And, to be able to broadcast it to people far beyond Harlan County is a wonderful opportunity."

The walk around the courthouse lasted around 30 minutes and included 14 different stations with prayers mostly intended for those affected by COVID-19.

There were seven churches represented during the event.