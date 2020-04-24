'This is priceless': Harlan County celebrates woman's 100th birthday with drive-by parade

Friday was a special day for Virginia Jones in Harlan County.

“Virginia can be a firecracker sometimes. She’s always full of life," said Raysha Craig, the care coordinator at Harlan Health and Rehabilitation.

Jones turned 100 years and her family and the staff at Harlan Health and Rehabilitation wanted to make it a special day.

“This is her hometown and she loves everybody here," Jones' daughter Barbara Hatfield said.

Her family spent months planning a party, but quarantine changed everything.

“We just started planning this three days ago, so we threw this together in 72 hours," Harlan Health and Rehabilitation Administrator Gail Hensley said.

Jones' family asked if they could at least drive-by and see her on her birthday. That idea turned into a drive-by birthday parade.

“You’ll never see it happen again. It’s amazing, unreal," daughter Mary Lewis said.

As word spread, law enforcement joined as well as first responders and people in the community. It became bigger than the family ever imagined.

“It’s really turned out nice. A lot better than what I thought and if I can quit from crying I think everything will be okay and we had it on her birthday and not a day later," Lewis said.

It was not the day Jones' family had planned, but they were just happy they were able to celebrate her big milestone.

“If she was right here I’d give her the biggest hug that I could ever give her and not let go of her," Hatfield said.

The parade lasted for about thirty minutes. Jones told the staff she was a little scared of the sirens but she enjoyed being able to see her family.