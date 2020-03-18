Harlan Co. officials dedicate Wednesday as Day of Prayer

On Tuesday, Harlan County Judge-Executive Dan Mosley proclaimed Wednesday, March 18th as a Day of Prayer.

In the proclamation, Mosley talked about how the county needed to pray together as the world continues to struggle through the coronavirus pandemic.

The proclamation was appreciated throughout the county on Wednesday. Several people posted on social media about the proclamation and how they planned to take part in praying, wherever they were.

"I love what Jesus said in the Gospel of John. He said, you know, 'one day my people will worship me and they will not be bound by a temple," said Joshua Haywood, Senior Pastor at Harlan Baptist Church. "But we can pray anywhere that we are. And God hears our prayers."

For Haywood, part of that prayer was that everyone takes this time in solace to reflect on their relationship with God. A hope shared by Pharmacist Donell Busroe as well.

"There's a lot of adjustment. And I think the place we need to start first is asking God to meet our needs," said Busroe. "We are going to be changed by this. And the change that I hope occurs is that people turn to God and that they are forever changed."

The proclamation concluded by asking that everyone share their prayers on social media and use #HarlanCountyPrays and #TeamKentucky.