Harlan Co. man arrested on child porn charges

A Harlan County man is behind bars on child porn charges following an undercover investigation.

Troopers with Kentucky State Police arrested 38-year-old Scotty Ward around 6 p.m. March 3.

Ward is facing 20 counts of possessing or viewing matter portraying a sexual performance by a minor.

He is also facing five counts of distribution of matter portraying a sexual performance by a minor.

His arrest follows an undercover Internet Crimes Against Children investigation.

Troopers said the Kentucky State Police Crime Branch started the investigation after discovering Ward uploaded images of child porn online.

Police searched Ward's home and found equipment used in the crime.

Ward's equipment was taken to Kentucky State Police's forensic laboratory.

He was taken to the Harlan County Detention Center.