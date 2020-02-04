Hardin County Animal Care and Control adopts facial recognition tech for lost pets

A local animal shelter is using new facial recognition technology in order to help locate and identify lost dogs and cats.

Hardin County Animal Care and Control has announced a partnership with Finding Rover, a company that specializes in facial recognition imaging systems. The partnership allows the shelter to register pets using the Finding Rover website, where they will stay on file for users to search and adopt.

The Finding Rover app also allows the shelter to help locate and identify lost pets using facial recognition. Lost pets can be quickly identified using Finding Rover’s records, and pets can be reunited with their proper owners listed on file.

On Saturday, the Hardin County Animal Shelter posted on Facebook that one of its lost dogs, Levi, was returned to its owners in less than 24 hours using the Finding Rover technology.

Pets can be registered for the Finding Rover service after they have been adopted as well. On Finding Rover’s website, owners can upload a picture of their pet and enter details about themselves and their pet. Once it is uploaded, the pets will remain registered on the site in case location services are ever needed.

You can click here to more information on Finding Rover and their partnerships with animal shelters.