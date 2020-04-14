Half of America reaches pandemic peak

For half the country, the coronavirus pandemic has peaked or will peak within the next week, according to statistics compiled by the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation (IHME) at the University of Washington.

Coronavirus deaths have peaked or will peak in half the country within the week. (Source: CNN)

Deaths will spike in the other 25 states over the next month.

The IHME is using statistical models to come up with its COVID-19 projections for when deaths will spike, pulling together data from across the globe.

"This study used data on confirmed COVID-19 deaths by day from WHO websites and local and national governments; data on hospital capacity and utilization for US states; and observed COVID-19 utilization data from select locations to develop a statistical model forecasting deaths and hospital utilization against capacity by state for the US over the next 4 months." - Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation

The following projections of when states will peak are as of April 13 and are based on social distancing measures staying in place throughout the epidemic.

-- Alabama: 9 days

-- Arizona: 18 days

-- Arkansas: 20 days

-- California: 5 days

-- Connecticut: 12 days

-- Florida: 22 days

-- Georgia: 19 days

-- Hawaii: 8 days

-- Iowa: 22 days

-- Kansas: 16 days

-- Kentucky: 17 days

-- Maryland: 4 days

-- Massachusetts: 15 days

-- Minnesota: 15 days

-- Mississippi: 8 days

-- Missouri: 15 days

-- Nebraska: 21 days

-- New Mexico: 14 days

-- Oklahoma: 17 days

-- Oregon: 13 days

-- Pennsylvania: 4 days

-- Rhode Island: 20 days

-- South Carolina: 18 days

-- South Dakota: 18 days

-- Texas: 16 days

-- Utah: 19 days

-- Virginia: 14 days

-- West Virginia: 6 days

-- Wyoming: 23 days

